Pete Kwiatkowski vs. Garrett Riley deemed one of top coordinator matchups this week

Mike Huguenin of On3 Sports recently took a look at the six coordinator matchups to watch in Week 11.

All eyes will be on defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley this week. The Horned Frogs have one of the most explosive offenses in the country, while the Longhorns’ defensive unit has taken significant strides this season but has yet to find consistency.

Saturday presents a massive stage for Kwiatkowski’s unit to prove himself against the No. 4 team in the country. Will Texas finally find some consistency? Slowing down Max Duggan and Quentin Johnston is a tall task.

Here’s what Huguenin had to say about Kwiatkowski vs. Riley in Week 11.

Raise your hand if you thought TCU would be 9-0 and ranked fourth n the College Football Playoff rankings. And, hey, if your hand is raised, you’re a liar. Riley oversees a unit that has a stud receiver (Quentin Johnston), an underrated running back (Kendre Miller) and a quarterback who is playing at a high level (Max Duggan). TCU has scored at least 34 points in every game and is averaging 508.7 yards per game (fourth nationally) and 7.36 yards per play (second). Kwiatkowski’s defense has struggled the past three weeks, especially against the pass, and has been bad on third down throughout the season. The Longhorns have been OK against the run for the most part, and it’ll be interesting to see if Riley relies more than usual on the pass.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm vs. Illinois DC Ryan Walters, Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr. vs. Alabama DC Pete Golding, UCF coach Gus Malzahn vs. Tulane DC Chris Hampton, Washington OC Ryan Grubb vs. Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi and North Carolina OC Phil Longo vs. Wake Forest DC Brad Lambert also made the list.

