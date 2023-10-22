How Pete Golding has carved out a new winning formula for Ole Miss football

AUBURN, Ala. — By Lane Kiffin's own admission, the Ole Miss football offense adopted a conservative playcalling strategy at points in the Rebels' 28-21 victory over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

Go ahead and rub your eyes. Clean your glasses. Re-read the sentence. Yes, you processed that correctly: The coach who lives by his "score from far" mantra and annually authors one of college football's most exciting offenses decided at times against the Tigers that risk aversion was the priority.

It's a comment worth underlining because it's antithetical to the offensive philosophies that have helped Kiffin win at Ole Miss and look good doing it. But the meaning lies in the statement's implication.

The Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC), thanks in part to first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding, have a defense that can play the leading role in SEC victories like the one Ole Miss earned on The Plains. Its offense, almost always asked to serve as the Rebels' spearhead, occupied a place in the supporting cast – and not for the first time this season.

"Just to stay the course and things will pop," Kiffin said when asked to recount what he told his offense as Ole Miss and Auburn sat in a 14-14 deadlock. "We were being a little conservative just by the way that our defense was playing."

The Ole Miss defense held Auburn (3-4, 0-4) to 275 yards of total offense ‒ 67 of which came on the Tigers' final drive, with the Rebels playing prevent. Auburn started six drives with field position beyond its own 30-yard line, and finished just two of them with points. Ole Miss collected a pair of key takeaways, too, generating multiple turnovers for the fourth time this season.

The Tigers' offense is not good. In fact, it entered the weekend as the SEC's worst. The quarterback duo of Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford combined to pass for 122 yards, and that total probably projects a glass-half-full interpretation of their collective showing.

But this defensive performance was not a one-off. In its last four games, Ole Miss has held its opposition under 25 points three times. In three prior seasons under Kiffin, the Rebels managed that in eight out of 25 SEC games ‒ two of which came against Vanderbilt. They've held consecutive SEC opponents under 300 yards of total offense for the first time since 2009.

The lone exception in that run of defensive excellence was truly ugly — Jayden Daniels and LSU bludgeoned the Rebels' defense in a 49-point effort that forced the Ole Miss offense into some heroics. Generally, though, Kiffin feels Golding is delivering on the investment Ole Miss made in him. He'll make, on average, $2 million a season in base pay over the course of a three-year deal signed this offseason.

"I didn't know how fast it would happen," said Kiffin, who had never coached with Golding until this year. "... Went back to his first interview with (Alabama coach Nick) Saban, and people in the room said that Saban said that's the most impressive interview he's ever seen.

"I didn't know we'd ever have a chance to get him. It just worked out. It was awesome. We're seeing it pay off. That was a really big investment that was made. So everybody's happy right now."

RECAP: Ole Miss football takes command late against Auburn as Lane Kiffin tops Hugh Freeze

For a program built on offense, it's a welcome security blanket. Quarterback Jaxson Dart would rather not depend on it. But, when the Rebels go over 30 minutes without scoring as they did against the Tigers, it's great to have.

"Coach Golding has those guys firing on all cylinders," Dart said. "When the offense isn't playing great, it's always good to have trust in the defense that they're going to be able to get you the ball back."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How Pete Golding has carved out a winning formula for Ole Miss football