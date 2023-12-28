How Pete Golding balances building a defense with traditional recruiting and the transfer portal

Dec. 27—ATLANTA — There's a careful balance to teambuilding in the NIL and transfer portal era of college football. And Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding seems to be adjusting just fine.

Golding is in his first season as the Rebels' (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defensive coordinator after leaving the same position at Alabama. Ole Miss' much-improved defense — the Rebels have moved up 20 spots nationally in points per game allowed this season and rank fourth in the SEC at 21.8 points per game allowed.

That defensive resurgence is a big reason why No. 11 Ole Miss is playing in its second New Year's Six game in three years, as the Rebels face No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Peach Bowl Saturday.

In addition to Golding implementing a new scheme, the Rebels also had brand-new personnel all along the defense — six spots atop the latest Ole Miss depth chart are filled by first-year players with the program.

While the task at hand in Atlanta is still at the forefront of everything currently, Golding and the Rebels have received plenty of good news in recent weeks. In addition to signing four four-star defensive lineman on National Signing Day, the Rebels have the top-ranked transfer portal class in the nation.

Headlining the haul is the portal's top-ranked player, former Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen, and joining four other defensive players ranked in 247Sports' top-60 transfers — edge rushers Princely Umanmielen (Florida) and Tyler Baron (Tennessee), cornerback Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State) and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (Arkansas).

Golding discussed his teambuilding philosophy with reporters Wednesday.

"I think we're in a unique time in college football, to be honest with you. I think now it's more as building teams than programs," Golding said. "Don't take that the wrong way, just because the transition happens so fast. Developmental players that you used to take, to be able to add bulk and size and strength, some of those guys, depending upon their mental makeup, you're not going to have a chance to develop because they're not going to come and play as true freshmen.

" ... Whether you're high school recruiting or portal recruiting, the number one thing is it a good fit? Ole Miss isn't for everybody. They come in and see our guys. I think our current players do a really good job on official visits of being honest, telling them what it's really like. I think there's no smoke and mirrors of, hey, you're told one thing, and when you get there, it's something different. I appreciate that about Coach Kiffin. Very honest and upfront. We have a great group of guys with great character, a lot of good football players that a lot of people want to be a part of right now."

Last offseason, many of the Rebels transfer portal needs on both sides of the ball were filled via Group of Five additions. Players like linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, safety John Saunders Jr. and safety Daijahn Anthony came from UCF, Miami (Ohio) and Liberty, respectively, hoping for a chance on the sport's biggest stage.

As he sat at his locker at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before a practice this week, Saunders said he took a moment to embrace the moment. He went to bowl games with the RedHawks, but the experience he was having in the leadup to the Peach Bowl was completely new. Saunders had long-waited for this opportunity.

"This is what we all wanted out of high school, to come to a team like this and have a platform like this, be able to play in a New Year's Six Bowl," Saunders said. " ... We're here now, so let's take full advantage of it. And that's made us extremely hungry and dedicated."

But as successful as the Rebels have been in 2023, the Rebels didn't meet their ultimate goals of winning the SEC and advancing to the College Football Playoff. A 52-17 loss to two-time defending national champion Georgia "opened everybody's eyes" as to what the next step was. As much as toughness and scheme matter, so does elite talent. With a chance at making the 12-team CFP starting next season, Ole Miss had some work to do.

There's a balance, Golding said, because as much as you want players who are hungry to seize the moment, you also want ones with experience on the big stage — there's a reason the Rebels have so many players from the SEC in their latest transfer portal class.

"People don't think about this one, but even the meals in the cafeteria. Some guys, depending on where you come from, are going to look down upon it. It's Ruth's Chris to them; they've been at Ryan's ... Everything's what you compare it to," Golding said. " ... I think you want to get it to where you're recruiting the right type of guy regardless of where they come from. ... I think it's big to have a good combination, because I also think you want guys ... that have played in SEC championship games, that have been to big-time bowl games. ... They both can help each other."

