Breaking News:

Jaguars fire head coach Urban Meyer after just 13 games

Pete Davidson photobombs Stephen Curry’s 3-point record shot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Napoli
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pete Davidson knows how to stand out in a crowd.

The 28-year-old sat courtside during the Golden State Warriors game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in New York City and watched Stephen Curry set the new three-point record in the NBA.

He passed Ray Allen for most three-pointers made in NBA history with 2,974.

Davidson accidentally photobombed the basketball star in a photo captured just a second after Curry made the shot.

PETE DAVIDSON, MILEY CYRUS REVEAL THEY GOT MATCHING TATTOOS AFTER 'SNL' APPEARANCE

The "SNL" star donned a bright pink Michael Jackson sweatshirt and jeans as he sat next to fellow TV star Jon Stewart.

Other celebs in attendance included Spike Lee, Ed Burns, Adam Duritz, Michael J. Fox, Andy Grammer, Alicia Keys, Julito McCullum, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Michael Strahan, Tierra Whack, and Ramy Youssef.

After Curry made the shot, the Warriors quickly committed a foul and called a timeout so Curry and the rest of his teammates could celebrate the accomplishment.

Curry shared hugs with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, teammate Draymond Green and Ray Allen, who was in attendance at the arena.

Curry also ran off the court and threw the record-breaking basketball to his father, Dell Curry. Curry shared hugs with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, teammate Draymond Green and Allen, who was in attendance at the arena. Curry also ran off the court and threw the record-breaking basketball to his father, Dell Curry.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Curry embracing roar of crowds in record-breaking quest

    Stephen Curry hears the roaring crowds everywhere he travels these days. Fans want to see history, and they want to see the 33-year-old Curry break Ray Allen's career 3-point record in person.

  • Klay Thompson congratulates Steph Curry on NBA 3-point record

    Klay Thompson posted a tribute to Steph Curry after breaking the NBA's all-time 3-point record.

  • Steph Curry, Warriors get boost from MSG crowd on record-setting night

    Steph Curry and the weary Warriors benefitted from the energy provided by the Madison Square Garden crowd Tuesday night.

  • Police survey La Palma volcano danger zone

    Black lava and ashes from Cumbre Vieja volcano smothers almost everything in this danger zone.The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma fell silent as constant tremors stopped late on Monday (December 13), though experts cautioned this did not necessarily mean the eruption is nearing an end after 85 days.Seismic activity all but stopped around 9 pm local time on Monday, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said on Tuesday. It's the longest period without tremors since the eruption began.The eruption, which has sent rivers of molten lava running down the slopes of Cumbre Vieja for weeks, is the longest on the Spanish Canary Island since records began in 1500.

  • Scientists cautious as erupting Spanish volcano falls quiet

    A volcano that has been spewing lava in Spain’s Canary Islands for almost three months fell quiet Tuesday, though scientists warned the lull didn't necessarily mean the eruption is over. Scientists recorded no seismic activity from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island since late Monday, the Canary Islands’ volcanology institute, Involcan, said in a tweet. La Palma’s longest eruption on record has destroyed about 3,000 local buildings, entombed large areas of farmland in lava and forced several thousand people to abandon their homes. The volcanic Canary Islands are a popular European vacation destination off Africa’s northwest coast.

  • Mitchell, Jazz beat Clippers 124-103 for eighth straight win

    Donovan Mitchell scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, Bojan Bogdanovic made six 3-pointers and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-103 on Wednesday night for their eighth straight win. Jordan Clarkson scored 21, Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Bogdanovic added 20 points. Marcus Morris had 24 points and Eric Bledsoe added 21 for the Clippers, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

  • Inside La Palma's volcano: lull in activity allows look into crater

    LA PALMA (Reuters) -The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma was silent for a second day on Wednesday, giving scientists the first chance to study the main crater from its brink as the eruption appeared to be nearing its end after three months. La Palma volcano has been quiet since seismic activity all but stopped late on Monday. "The best thing to do is not to give false hopes, for example in the 1949 eruption it stopped for several days, and several days later it got reactivated," geologist Eumenio Ancoechea told Reuters. The eruption, which sent rivers of molten rock down the slopes of Cumbre Vieja for weeks and expanded the size of the island by more than 48 hectares, is the longest on La Palma, according to records dating back to the 16th century.

  • New report details growing friction between Doncic, Carlisle that led to Mavs shakeup

    Doncic didn't like the way Carlisle treated some people.

  • Lions take Aidan Hutchinson at 1, 'most physically gifted QB' with Rams pick in mock draft

    ESPN's Todd McShay mocked Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson to the Detroit Lions at No. 1, and North Carolina QB Sam Howell at No. 25

  • Trevor Lawrence: Constant drama around Jaguars needs to change

    The Jacksonville Jaguars constantly remain in the headlines despite carrying a 2-11 record into mid-December. Head coach Urban Meyer continues to draw criticism from various missteps he’s made since being hired as the team’s head coach in January. Even before Wednesday’s story dropped about Meyer allegedly kicking former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo before a practice [more]

  • ‘We’re back in the red zone,’ Mandy Cohen says in her parting COVID update for NC

    New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased in North Carolina over the past few weeks.

  • Costco is my go-to place to shop for Christmas. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy.

    I run a recipe blog dedicated to Costco. From spiral ham to festive decor, here are the best things to buy from there for the whole holiday season.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ clutch victory vs. Pacers, 102-100

    Following Kevon Looney's clutch bucket to help seal the Warriors a win over the Pacers, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here's what fans and analysts were saying on social media.

  • Jason Richardson recounts moment he knew Steph Curry would be great

    Former Warrior Jason Richardson remembers the moment he knew that Steph Curry would be great.

  • Trade rumor rankings: Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum and more

    HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past seven days, headlined by Domantas Sabonis.

  • NFL changes postseason roster rule as COVID-19 cases increase around league

    The NFL is looking to make changes to its COVID-19 policy with cases rises around the league.

  • No. 2 Duke shakes off rust, routs South Carolina State

    AJ Griffin scored 19 points as No. 2 Duke cruised past South Carolina State 103-62 on Tuesday night. Wendell Moore Jr. scored 11 points and Mark Williams had 10 points and three blocks for Duke (8-1), which returned to the court after a two-week break for exams. “We shot the ball really well, and shared it,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. The game was tied at 6 before the Blue Devils embarked on a 29-8 run.

  • Knicks, Warriors Top $6 Billion in Sportico’s NBA Valuations

    The Golden State Warriors made their lone trip of the season to Madison Square Garden Tuesday, barring a 2022 NBA Finals matchup, that is—hey, Knicks fans can dream! It was a historic night, as Steph Curry passed Ray Allen for the all-time record for 3-pointers made. The Warriors and their two-time NBA MVP got the […]

  • 2 doses of Pfizer's vaccine cut the risk of hospitalization by 70% during Omicron surge in South Africa, real-world study finds

    The study didn't confirm all cases were Omicron, although the variant caused 70% of infections in the past month, according to health officials.

  • 49ers injury report: Elijah Mitchell still in NFL's concussion protocol

    Here's a look at the 49ers' injury report as the team heads into its Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons.