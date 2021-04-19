Pete Davidson's Blunt Commentary On Jake Paul's Boxing Match Wins The Night

Controversial YouTube personality Jake Paul knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in their boxing match Saturday, but Pete Davidson packed the funniest punch lines. The “Saturday Night Live” comedian’s unfiltered commentary about the bout on the Triller Fight Club’s pay-per-view event was championship caliber.

But first, let’s look at Paul’s technical knockout, which improved his record to 3-0. He floored Askren with a right hand at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the referee determined that the wobbly Askren could not continue at 1:59 in the first round.

Davidson clearly wasn’t impressed, given his remarks beforehand.

“Today is a really wild day for boxing because it shows just how low it’s truly sunk,” he said on his way to Paul’s dressing room.

The funnyman hit hard at Paul for parlaying his popularity on YouTube into a boxing career ― and he jabbed at other social media celebs in the process.

“I think today proves the fact that if you have enough followers you can truly fuckin’ do whatever you want,” Davidson said. “I mean, maybe PewDiePie will cure cancer and Charli D’Amelio will become a surgeon. Who knows?”

As for the combatants in the ring, he cracked: “They both suck, but at least somebody’s gonna get hurt. Now back to you guys in the booth!”

Pete Davidson reporting from the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren stream has me WEAK 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/fXtxw1zO19 — KlaytnPX (@KingKlaytn) April 18, 2021

Davidson kept it up in a pre-fight interview with Askren, referencing a raid on Paul’s home last summer in which the FBI seized several weapons. The raid occurred after Paul was seen in a video with looters at an Arizona shopping mall and after he hosted a giant party that flouted social distancing measures back in Southern California. Misdemeanor charges against Paul in connection with the looting were dropped.

Story continues

“Why isn’t he in jail?” Davidson asked, saying he had a “message to the kids”: “He is a piece of shit.”

Pete Davidson & Ben Askren Bonding Over How Much Jake Paul’s A Terrible Person! 😭🍿#PaulAskren

pic.twitter.com/vyksSvKC8A — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) April 18, 2021

Davidson apparently went one step too far when he asked Paul a question that was muted by the broadcast. “You can’t joke about that,” Paul reportedly snapped.

Some viewers guessed that Davidson asked him about the sexual assault allegations raised against him by TikTok star Justine Paradise.

But the two did exchange a hug before the interview. “You remind me of Charlie Sheen when he went on his winning tirade,” Davidson told Paul.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.