Pete Davidson ‘involved in another car crash months’ after reckless driving charge

Pete Davidson crashed the side of his car into a wall on Saturday, according to a new report.

The incident allegedly occurred when the former SNL star, 29, was driving away from his comedy show in Los Angeles with four other people in his car.

The King of Staten Island actor reportedly “swiped his car against a wall” leaving LA venue The Wiltern.

Photos obtained by Page Six show the comedy star’s car with large scrapes on the side while he can be seen in the vehicle’s driving seat.

Davidson charged with reckless driving in June (AP)

The publication has claimed that his rumoured new girlfriend Madelyn Cline wasn’t one of the passengers.

The Standard has contacted Pete Davidson’s rep for comment.

His latest scrape comes months after he was charged with reckless driving in connection with a car crash in Beverly Hills earlier this year.

In March, the Saturday Night Live alum was driving with ex-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, 27, when his Mercedes reportedly went over the curb, hitting a fire hydrant and crashed into the side of a house in the salubrious LA suburb.

According to several outlets, including The Blast and TMZ, Davidson’s lawyers struck a deal with Los Angeles prosecutors in July and was placed on an 18-month “diversion programme”.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said at the time that Davidson must complete the programme as an alternative to prosecution.

According to NBC, the programme required him to do 12 hours of traffic school and 50 hours of community service, which he could complete in his native New York.

Davidson’s counsel indicated his service would likely be completed at the New York Fire Department.

The comedian has a personal connection to the NYFD as his father Scott was a NYFD firefighter who died helping in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.