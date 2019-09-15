Pete Carroll wins PI challenge, Seahawks go up 28-19

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll lost a challenge in the first half of Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh when officials ruled that a defensive pass interference call on linebacker Mychal Kendricks would stand.

Carroll had more luck on his second try of the day. After a Russell Wilson deep shot to wide receiver Tyler Lockett fell incomplete, Carroll threw the flag and argued that Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds interfered with Lockett. After a review, officials agreed with Carroll’s view and the Seahawks had a 38-yard gain inside the Pittsburgh 30-yard-line.

That big gain was followed by a more conventional big play when Wilson hit DK Metcalf for a 28-yard score. The ensuing extra point made it 28-19 Seattle with 7:15 left to play.

That leaves Mason Rudolph with a lot of work to do if the Steelers are going to avoid an 0-2 start. Rudolph replaced Ben Roethlisberger after halftime and threw his first NFL touchdown pass to tight end Vance McDonald earlier in the fourth. Running back James Conner is now on the bench as well with a knee injury and his return is considered questionable.