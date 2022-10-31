Pete Carroll after win vs. Giants: 'We're in a good position in the division'

The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) Tyler Lockett caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 9:18 left, and the Seattle Seahawks won their third straight, 27-13 over the New York Giants on Sunday. The only matchup of teams with winning records in the NFL this week was a slugfest until the fourth quarter, when Lockett made up for two big mistakes earlier in the game and Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III finally broke free, helping the surprising Seahawks (5-3) stay atop the NFC West.