Pete Carroll after win vs. Giants: 'We're in a good position in the division'
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll after the team's Week 8 win against the New York Giants.
The Seahawks won their third straight game on Sunday and their defense had a big hand in the win. Seattle limited the Giants to 225 yards and sacked Daniel Jones five times during their 27-13 victory and the lone Giants touchdown of the day came after the Seahawks lost a fumble on their own 2-yard-line. [more]
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline will follow Week 8 of the season. All 32 teams have until Tuesday, November 1 at 4 pm ET to make deals.
Peter King explores how Christian McCaffrey is becoming a critical component of the 49ers offense just a few weeks into his time in San Francisco.
SEATTLE (AP) Tyler Lockett caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 9:18 left, and the Seattle Seahawks won their third straight, 27-13 over the New York Giants on Sunday. The only matchup of teams with winning records in the NFL this week was a slugfest until the fourth quarter, when Lockett made up for two big mistakes earlier in the game and Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III finally broke free, helping the surprising Seahawks (5-3) stay atop the NFC West.
Mac Jones believes at least two improvements contributed to the Patriots' Week 8 win
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks said the team currently has no plans of brining in another kicker after Eddy Piñeiro's pair of painful misses on Sunday.
Follow along as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media in a weekly news conference, looking back at the Miami Dolphins loss
Rams struggle in their loss to 49ers. Sean McVay second-guesses a late play call to Cooper Kupp while rushing game seems to be non-existent.
Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended MSU players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan's team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off their Sunday evening podcast reacting to the Green Bay Packers' 10-point loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football before recapping the rest of Sunday's Week 8 games.
Lockett's mistakes accounted for an 11-point swing in New York's favor. Then he scored the go-ahead touchdown to help Seattle maintain its first-place grip on the NFC West.
"Monday Night Football" is up against the World Series, NBA and NHL on Monday.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Billy Napier addressed the dismissal of EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. after the shocking news broke on Monday morning.
The trade winds have already been blustery as Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.