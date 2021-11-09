Odell Beckham Jr. would like to play for the Seahawks, we’re told. On Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wouldn’t tell whether his team wants Beckham.

“You’ll see,” Carroll said with a smile on Monday as to whether Seattle will make a waivers claim for Beckham, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.com.

“We’re aware of what’s going on and we’ve been involved to understand it and compete,” Carroll added, “to know what’s happening. We’ll let you know as soon as it happens. I got to wait. So, I didn’t say yes or I didn’t say no. That’s because . . . you’ll see.”

The Seahawks have the cap space to absorb Beckham’s $7.25 million salary for the balance of the season. Roughly a third of the league can absorb the deal without moving money around.

Pete Carroll on whether Seahawks will claim OBJ on waivers: “You’ll see” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk