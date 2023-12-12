Pete Carroll: We'll see how Geno Smith comes back on Thursday

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was sidelined for Week 14 by a groin injury suffered in practice. But there's a chance he'll be able to play against the Eagles next week.

One of the things that helps Smith's chances is the extra time Seattle will have to prepare for the matchup, which was recently flexed to Monday night.

"We'll see how he comes back," head coach Pete Carroll said Monday, via John Boyle of the team's website. "These couple of days right here are just so valuable for him, getting all the treatment he gets, and then just the rest time. We don't practice again until Thursday, so we've got a break here." We'

Drew Lock started in Smith's place in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. He finished 22-of-31 for 269 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first start since playing for the Broncos in 2021. If Smith can't go, Lock would be in line to start again.

After leading the league last year with a 69.8 completion rate, Smith has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,918 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2023.

The Seahawks will issue their first injury report of the week on Thursday.