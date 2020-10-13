Pete Carroll wants Seahawks to take ‘extra caution’ during Seahawks bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Seattle Seahawks have been on a roll.

For the first time in franchise history, the team is 5-0 after beating the Minnesota Vikings last night 27-26.

Now, the Seahawks are able to take a much-needed rest heading into the bye week, right?

Well, with COVID-19 still at large in the world, head coach Pete Carroll is hoping the players remember what’s at stake here: protecting the team.

“Remember, always protect the team is number one,” Carroll said via Zoom call on Monday. “This is what this week is about. That rule is all about conscience, staying connected to the team, your players, who you represent, all that. Everything is at stake.”

The Seahawks have done well so far this season when it comes to handling the protocols, with no players testing positive so far this season.

However, the NFL has dealt with some setbacks this season: The Patriots, Chiefs, Broncos, Steelers, and Titans have been impacted by positive COVID tests - resulting in scheduling changes.

The Seahawks are obviously trying to avoid that with the momentum the team is on right now. Carrol knows that the team, even off for the week, is not the time to slack off.

“We'll do everything we can to remind them, Carroll said. “The players are going to work at it amongst themselves, all that, with real direction. Real crucial. Hopefully, we'll be able to pull it off.”

On the plus side of things, the bye week is a great way for players to catch up on rest, treat nagging injuries, and stay healthy.

The Seahawks are set to play the Arizona Cardinals after their bye on Sunday, Oct. 23rd in Arizona.

And if the players understand the circumstances of their actions, we should not be seeing any new COVID cases in the city of Seattle this week.