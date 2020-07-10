Pete Carroll wants Russell Wilson to “control the game,” but won’t throw all the time

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been among the best players at his position for several years and that’s made it hard for some watching the team to make sense of their offensive approach at times.

Head coach Pete Carroll has always stressed having a balanced offensive attack and examples of games that saw the Seahawks fall behind early before relying heavily on Wilson haven’t changed that view. Carroll said on 710 ESPN Friday that he wants Wilson to have the game in his hands, but it’s not clear that’s going to result in a different offensive approach.

“Russell is at the best of his game that he’s ever been,” Carroll said. “And in that, we want him to have more opportunity to be the factor of the game and control the game. But that doesn’t mean you throw the football all the time to do that.”

The Seahawks have gone to two Super Bowls and missed the playoffs once since Wilson came to Seattle in 2012, so the team’s approach has worked out pretty well over the years even if some outside the team would like to see Carroll let Wilson do his thing more often.

