Pete Carroll vs. Bill Belichick is oldest coaching matchup in NFL history

The NFL just celebrated its 100th birthday, and two coaches who have been alive for more than two-thirds of the league’s history will square off on Sunday.

Pete Carroll, the Seahawks’ 69-year-old head coach, will play host to Bill Belichick, the Patriots’ 68-year-old head coach. The combined age of 137 years makes this the oldest coaching matchup in NFL history, according to the NFL’s research department.

The previous record was set in 1995, when 70-year-old Marv Levy’s Bills played 65-year-old Don Shula’s Dolphins.

The oldest coach in NFL history was George Halas, who continued coaching the Bears until just a couple months short of his 73rd birthday. Neither Carroll nor Belichick is showing any sign of slowing down, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if both of them surpassed Halas and kept coaching well into their 70s.

