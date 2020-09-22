Report: NFL fines coaches, teams more than $1 million for not wearing masks in Week 2

The NFL isn’t messing around with its mask policy.

The league — after a second week where coaches were seen either not wearing a mask or wearing it incorrectly amid the COVID-19 pandemic — dished out more than $1 million in fines on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL fined Vic Fangio, Pete Carroll and Kyle Shanahan each $100K for not wearing masks Sunday and each of their teams $250K.



Fangio, Carroll, Shanahan fined $100,000

Three coaches were singled out for not wearing a mask on the sidelines.

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan were each fined $100,000 on Monday, and their teams received $250,000 fines.

Coaches are required to wear face coverings — either a mask or a face shield — that cover their nose and mouth on the sidelines and in the bench area during games due to the coronavirus. Several coaches struggled with this rule in Week 1 of the season, which caused the league to send out a warning about the policy in a memo last week.

Fangio, Carroll and Shanahan were all seen wearing their gaiter masks around their necks repeatedly throughout their respective games on Sunday — a clear violation of league policy.

Kyle Shanahan, without a mask, on the sideline of Sunday's game. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images) More

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, no mask, walks the sideline against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright) More

Sean Payton, Jon Gruden likely to be fined, too

Two other coaches and teams will likely be hit with fines on Tuesday, too.

Both New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden struggled with their own masks during their Monday Night Football matchup at Allegiant Stadium — the first in the new stadium in Las Vegas.

Gruden’s mask was seen frequently under his chin on Monday night, and Payton’s mask was constantly just sitting around his neck.

Guessing Jon Gruden and Sean Payton are going to be the next two to get fined based on the effort they were putting into wearing their masks. #Saints #Raiders https://t.co/1pideqdI6G pic.twitter.com/etPWqdL9Wx — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 22, 2020

Based on Monday’s fines, both Gruden and Payton should expect to be out $100,000 on Tuesday morning.

If the message wasn’t clear enough already, massive fines like this may do the trick. Wear a mask, coaches.

