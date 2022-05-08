Linebacker K.J. Wright moved from the Seahawks to the Raiders for the 2021 season, but he’d like to be back in Seattle in 2022.

Wright said recently that he just wants “to go back home” and play for the Seahawks. Their head coach Pete Carroll was asked about Wright’s comments when he spoke to reporters on Sunday. Carroll said that he’s had conversations with Wright, but didn’t give much of a hint about a return to the lineup being in the cards this year.

“I love K.J.,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “I’ve already talked to him about stuff for the future, and all that. I did hear that he talked about playing. We’ve already talked about that.”

Wright spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, but Seattle opted to go with younger options in 2021 and a move back to the veteran would be a departure from the direction they took in parting ways with Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner this offseason.

Pete Carroll: I’ve talked to K.J. Wright about stuff for the future originally appeared on Pro Football Talk