Seattle had two first-round picks in 2023. Both showed up for rookie minicamp with hamstring issues from the offseason.

On Thursday, coach Pete Carroll provided an update on the status of both cornerback Devon Witherspoon and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (pictured).

“Jaxon, he’s a little bit ahead of Spoon in that he’s doing a little bit more now,” Carroll told reporters. “You saw Jaxon had full speed reps today. These guys have been getting all of the walkthrough periods. They’re accumulating tons of plays. It’s a big part of this format for us, so those guys are really getting the learning down.

“I’m not worried about that at all. Spoon, he’s not quite ready to really push it. He’s had a ton of work though. Both these guys have looked great. They both have shown their awareness. First off, their awareness, their comfort with the game and understanding, they make it look right. It’s been really easy to tell that from what we’ve gotten done. But I think next week, and even tomorrow we’ll see more out of Spoon, and we’ll just keep going. If it all worked out today with Jaxon, we’re in good shape to keep adding on.”

The goal for both will be to have them ready for training camp and, ultimately, Week One. Both are expected to make an impact right away. If the Seahawks are going to challenge the 49ers for NFC West supremacy, they’ll need it.

Pete Carroll updates status of his injured first rounders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk