Pete Carroll updates Seahawks injuries after Week 2 loss to Titans

The Seattle Seahawks’ egos might be bruised after dropping their home opener to the Tennessee Titans in overtime on Sunday, but the roster is looking relatively healthy heading into the workweek.

Coach Pete Carroll provided some injury updates during his morning radio hit on 710 ESPN Seattle.

The good news is that rookies cornerback Tre Brown (knee) and wide receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) should be returning to action sooner than later.

“Tre Brown will come back in another week too to get back in the competition of it too, which will be good,” Carroll said of Brown, who is currently on injured reserve with a knee injury. As for Eskridge, he has a shot to play this Sunday.

“The reports are really good coming out of the weekend that he feels back to normal,” Carroll said. “He’ll be worked back in and if he can maintain the workload then he’ll be fine to go. He has a really good chance to play.”

Carroll also confirmed right tackle Brandon Shell, who left the Titan’s contest early, does have an ankle sprain.

“We’ll see how he responds,” Carroll cautioned. “The MRIs and stuff were pretty positive for hopes that we’ll be OK.”

Finally, defensive tackle Bryan Mone is wait and see after missing Sunday’s game with an arm injury.

“We’ll have to wait and see on Bryan, it all depends on how he responds,” Carroll said. “He had a pretty good injury to his triceps, so we just need to see how it comes back and responds to the work and the pushing and the heavy-duty stuff he has to do. He would have been a very valuable part of this game and we really missed him this week.”

Carroll is expected to have additional updates during his Monday afternoon press conference.

