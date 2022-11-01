Pete Carroll updates Seahawks injuries heading into Week 9

The Seattle Seahawks inked an impressive win over the New York Giants on Sunday to improve to 5-3 on the season. Coach Pete Carroll provided a number of player injury updates on Monday heading into the new work week.

Center Austin Blythe (knee): “He’s a little sore today,” Carroll told reporters. “I can’t tell what it’s going to be for the week, I don’t know.”

Wide receivers DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (multiple): “We will go one day at a time here, we will have to see how they do tomorrow in their workouts,” Carroll said. “We will know more on Wednesday. We will start with the walkthrough and see what happens from there.”

Linebacker Darrell Taylor (groin): “No, no update,” Carroll confirmed. “He wasn’t any worse, he just couldn’t go. He tried, he was very optimistic and hopeful, and all of that. I think he had four plays and said, ‘I can’t push off the way I need to.’ He didn’t re-injure himself.”

Safety Ryan Neal (hamstring): “He had cramps, he had both hamstrings cramped up,” Carroll said. “He went back on the field like he was going to be the hero, but he couldn’t even make it to the numbers. It was a nice try, good effort, we are proud of you, but get your butt out of there.”

The Seahawks return to practice on Wednesday to prepare to face the Cardinals next weekend in Arizona.

Related

Seahawks signing former first-round draft pick to practice squad

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire