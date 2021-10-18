Pete Carroll updates Seahawks’ injuries following loss to Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks lost a heartbreaker in overtime Sunday night, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-20 Week 6. Seattle also suffered a number of injuries during the game, most notably to defensive end Darrell Taylor, who was carted off the field with a neck scare in the fourth quarter.

Coach Pete Carroll provided a positive update during his Monday morning radio hit on 710 ESPN Seattle.

“He really did get a great report on his CT scan that he was clear and all of that,” Carroll said of Taylor. “He’s got more tests to do just to double-check and triple-check and make sure he’s OK – MRIs and stuff today – but the initial return is that he didn’t have any major damage at all.”

In addition to Taylor, running back Alex Collins also left the contest early and was unable to return due to hip and glute injuries.

“He got hit a couple times, he had a couple big hits that he took, but the reports we’re getting – we’ll see a couple of days from now,” Carroll said. “He got banged around, but he’s not out of next week. We’ve got to see how he handles it.”

Finally, guard Damien Lewis suffered an AC sprain in his shoulder.

“He’s got a sore shoulder,” Carroll explained. “He hurt his shoulder a little bit, and we’ll have to wait and see. He’s really tough, and he’ll shrug it off if he can, but he’s pretty sore today.”

