Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett hopes to return after missing one game to have surgery on a broken finger and his bid got off to a positive start on Wednesday.

Head coach Pete Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that Lockett “did everything” at the team’s walkthrough practice. Carroll said that there’s been no decision about playing Lockett against the Jets, but said that the wideout “was excellent” during Wednesday’s workout and that he was catching passes without pain.

Lockett has 78 catches for 964 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games this season.

Carroll said that defensive tackle Al Woods would practice and that safety Ryan Neal would be limited at best.

Pete Carroll: Tyler Lockett “did everything” in Wednesday walkthrough originally appeared on Pro Football Talk