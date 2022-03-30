Pete Carroll tops internal power rankings for the Seahawks

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll chose violence this month, going full Red Wedding on his roster with a pair of stunning and unexpected moves. First, the team agreed to a massive trade, sending franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Then they also released middle linebacker Bobby Wagner after Carroll talked him up at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

These two events amount to an earth-shattering change for Seattle fans who had enjoyed tremendous success with Wilson and Wagner leading their team over the last decade. With two franchise cornerstones now gone, the internal dynamics within the organization have shifted.

Let’s take a look at where things stand in a post-Wilson and Wagner world. Here are the five most powerful individuals on the team right now as it relates to football.

HC Pete Carroll

If we’ve learned anything this month it’s that this is Pete Carroll’s show and as long as he’s around it always will be. The power struggle between Russell Wilson and Carroll was well-documented. While Wilson got the trade destination he wanted, Carroll can now embrace a run-first, run-second kind of offense – that he wants. Time will tell if that’s what this franchise really needs. If this trade sending Wilson to Denver goes bad, the best internal candidates to step up on Carroll’s staff are defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt and associate head coach Sean Desai.

WR D.K. Metcalf

With Wilson and Wagner out of the picture the best player on the team is now Metcalf, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. There have been unsubstantiated trade rumors about Metcalf in recent weeks but it would make exactly zero sense to deal him now when he’s just entering his prime. He’s expected to sign a new contract this year that will be in the range of $20 million to $25 million per season. At the owners meetings yesterday, John Schneider said the team intends to re-sign him.

WR Tyler Lockett

With Russell Wilson gone to Denver and Duane Brown as yet un-signed, Lockett will be moving into a senior leadership role for Seattle’s offense. In addition to being a tremendous teammate and ambassador (Lockett was their Walter Payton nominee this past season), Lockett’s contract makes it virtually impossible to trade him without the organization taking huge dead money hits for the remainder of his deal.

SS Jamal Adams

The Seahawks gave up two first-round draft picks to the Jets to get Adams, then they gave him a four-year, $70 million deal that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL by a wide margin. No matter how well or how poorly Adams plays going forward, this organization has sunken a massive investment of resources into him and he won’t be leaving anytime soon.

FS Quandre Diggs

After putting in two and a half superb seasons on the back end of Seattle’s defense, Diggs finally got his reward in the form of a three-year, $40 million contract extension he signed on the first day of the new league year. Diggs is now solidified as one of the most critical defensive pieces on the team and could be moving into a leadership role in the wake of Wagner’s exit.

