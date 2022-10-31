What Pete Carroll told Tyler Lockett on the sidelines after his brutal start

The Seahawks continue to lead the NFL in feel-good stories this season by a comfortable margin. Seattle fans were treated to a few more this afternoon in their team’s 27-13 win over the Giants.

One of the best was the redemptive performance by wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who got off to an absolutely brutal start. His fumble at the two-yard line led to the Giants’ first touchdown, followed by a couple of rare misses near the end zone. After the second – an unthinkable drop on a wide-open play – Lockett was despondent on the bench on the broadcast.

That’s when head coach Pete Carroll came over and spoke with him.

Pete Carroll consoles Tyler Lockett on the sideline after a dropped catch that would have been a TD. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/1RKRTJXXJB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 30, 2022

After the game, we learned what he said.

According to Greg Bell at the News Tribune, Carroll told Lockett that he’s the best receiver he’s ever seen.

Pete Carroll says he told Tyler Lockett on the Seahawks sideline after he dropped that TD pass: “You are the best receiver I’ve ever seen.” Then: Lockett double-move down sideline, catch for winning TD over Giants. “Of course…to let you know who he is.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/sezHLOE2nV — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 31, 2022

Lockett made up for his mistakes by making a couple of clutch plays – including the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. He finished with five catches, 63 yards and one score.

