Pete Carroll: I thought it was awesome the schedule gave us Russell Wilson in Week 1

As soon as the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos, the NFL knew one of the marquee games of the season would be his return to Seattle. And so the schedule put Broncos at Seahawks as the Week One Monday Night Football game.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll liked that.

“I thought it was awesome,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Carroll said he has never prepared for an opponent he knows as well as he knows the opposing quarterback in Week One.

“I do have as much information as you can have. I’ve probably never known a player any closer than knowing Russ, his quarterbacking, and his playing and his mentality and all of that. He knows me, too. He knows us. So, we’ll see what happens,” Carroll said.

Fans all across America will be excited to see what happens, which is why the NFL gave the game one of the schedule’s premiere time slots.

