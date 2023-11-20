Pete Carroll thinks Geno Smith will start on Thursday night

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's availability for Thursday night became a question when he injured his elbow on a hit by Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, but head coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic about Smith's outlook on Monday.

Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 that it was a positive sign that Smith was able to return to the game and throw the ball on Seattle's final offensive possession. The quarterback is "getting all the treatment you can get" on a contusion at the bottom of his triceps and Carroll said he expects to have Smith on the field against the 49ers.

“They’re taking a look at it but they pretty much know what’s going on there,” Carroll said. “It’s just see how soon it settles down. Like I said, it’s a good sign that he’s functional so that’s not the issue, so it’s just how sore he is. He’ll make it back.”

Carroll was asked if he meant that Smith will make it back by Thursday.

“I would think so,” Carroll said.

Drew Lock would be the Seahawks starter if Smith can't play. He was 2-of-6 for three yards and an interception on Sunday.