Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19, working from home

Much as we all might like to pretend that the pandemic is over, the numbers say otherwise. While the Seattle Seahawks have been diligent and relatively fortunate in this department, no NFL team has escaped being affected by COVID-19 over the last couple of years.

Today, the team announced that head coach Pete Carroll has tested positive and is currently working from home. He will remain in contact with assistant coaches and participate virtually in team meetings. The team’s statement says that Carroll is vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms.

It will be interesting to see who takes the lead at practice in Carroll’s absense. Associate head coach Sean Desai and defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt are next up in the line of succession, so to speak.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire