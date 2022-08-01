Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced today that Carroll will isolate but continue coaching virtually.

“Yesterday, head coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “He is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, while remaining at home. Carroll remains in contact with the coaching staff and will participate in team meetings virtually until he returns to the facility.”

Carroll is the NFL’s oldest coach. He will turn 71 on September 15.

