Pete Carroll teases Seahawks fans with 'Return of the Mack' tweet

Trade speculation around Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack is running rampant.

The three-time Pro Bowler who has established himself as one of the league’s most disruptive defenders is at an impasse with the Raiders on a new deal and appears ready to sit regular season games without a trade or sudden revelation in Oakland.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reported Tuesday that the stalemate had reached the “pay him or trade him” portion of negotiations.

So when Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll randomly tweeted out the dulcet tones of Mark Morrison’s 90s R&B staple “Return of the Mack” on Tuesday — complete with a reply from the official Seahawks account — some Seahawks fans got understandably excited.









Oh man please be right!! — Sergio Garza (@sgarzahawks12) August 28, 2018





Are you trading for Khalil Mack? — Craig Johnson (@johnso65) August 28, 2018

👀 🤞🏽🤞🏽 — Sammy Davis (@SamWize3) August 28, 2018





Ugh… hate that song but if it’s a secret nod to a certain UB player coming to the @Seahawks then I’ll like it! — Kevin Whelan (@garywalton73) August 28, 2018





We traded for Kahlil Mack!!! Yes!!! I mean please 🙏🤣 — Dave (@bigyoda) August 28, 2018





Are we getting khalil Mack? — Joh Joh (@justjohjoh) August 28, 2018





Seahawks fans cautious of being trolled

Others took an understandably more cautious approach and wondered aloud why Carroll would choose to tweet that song on this day. A quick scan of Carroll’s Twitter timeline shows that he’s not a daily or even regular provider of #SOTD for his followers.

If you guys aren’t trading for Khali Mack….teasing your fanbase isn’t a good idea — Shane🏳️‍🌈 (@SocialAssassin2) August 28, 2018





…..I hope this is what i think it is… Khalil Mack trade for Thomas? I wouldnt even be mad. Otherwise Pete is just trolling hard. — Chase H. (@IBabbleOnAndOn) August 28, 2018





You really gonna troll us like that Pete🤷🏻‍♀️😏🤣 pic.twitter.com/xCfWxIA089 — Blue👩🏻‍💻Green (@bluegreen012) August 28, 2018





That's just not nice Pete. Just not nice… 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Russ McCarthy (@Russ05061986) August 28, 2018





Granted, Mack grew up in Florida, went to college in Buffalo and has played his entire NFL career in Oakland, so there would be no “return” involved if something was indeed brewing between Mack and Seattle.

Why would Carroll do Seahawks fans dirty?

But why would Carroll choose to send that tweet on this day if he wasn’t hinting at something?

Carroll has openly used his Twitter account in the past to tease fans about what was happening behind the scenes — or at least act like he was.

#SeahawksDraftClues via GIFs today!! Will you be able to decipher?? pic.twitter.com/W8bRQA2I6B — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 26, 2018









#SeahawksDraftClues!! You’ve had some interesting guesses so far… maybe this’ll help you continue to decipher the clues! pic.twitter.com/ThYJQxsTH6 — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 26, 2018









Ok. So those tweets appear to have been more of a chance for Carroll to share silly GIFs than actual clues that the Seahawks would make one of the most stunning picks of the first round of the 2018 NFL draft in San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny.

So maybe (likely?) this is just Carroll trolling Seahawks fans.

Which rasies the obvious question. Why would Carroll do that to an eager fanbase pining for the recent glory days of the “Legion of Boom?”

It’s just not nice.

