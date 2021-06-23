Pete Carroll teases the Seahawks biggest potential breakout player originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Mandatory minicamp has come and gone, and the next date the Seahawks have circled for on-field workouts is training camp set later in July.

After a week of catching his team in action at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has a better grasp for the players on his roster, including one new addition in tight end Gerald Everett.

In an appearance with 710 ESPN Seattle this week, Carroll had high praise for the veteran tight end when asked who a breakout player for the Seahawks in will be 2021.

“Oh, I think you’re going to be really excited to see Gerald Everett,” Carroll said. “This is I think the fanciest, sweetest-looking receiver/tight end mix that we’ve had. He’s like a wide receiver, he’s got terrific after-the-catch run ability, really aggressive and he’s a good blocker, too.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave @dannyoneil & @TheMikeSalk a breakout candidate for the 2021 season when he joined @710ESPNSeattle this morning.



Full podcast here...https://t.co/9R4jkmVcvD pic.twitter.com/Z4FxlE2bi9 — Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) June 17, 2021

Everett followed offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to Seattle this offseason, signing a one-year deal in March. In four seasons with the Rams, Everett played 61 games, starting 11, and has 127 catches for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2020 he had a career-high season in catches (41) and yards (417) in Los Angeles after playing 57 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Everett joins a tight ends room that includes Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister. That group, along with Greg Olsen who has since retired, combined for 75 catches, 715 yards and six touchdowns for Seattle last season.

Carroll is optimistic that the tight ends will be more explosive this season under Waldron's offensive scheme. He also believes Everett could be a huge piece of the changing offense as he catches passes from Russell Wilson this season.

“What Gerald brings us is a real threat in the throwing game. Should be a big factor on third down,” Carroll said. “Our tight end spot is a good position already with Will (Dissly) and you’re going to see Colby Parkinson coming up – he’s been really impressive. But Gerald is a really unique player and he should catch a lot of balls and be right in the middle of the action this year.”