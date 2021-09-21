The NFL made taunting a point of emphasis for officials this season and the first two weeks have seen 11 flags thrown for the infraction, which is the same number that were thrown in all of the 2020 season.

Seahawks players have been responsible for a couple of those penalties and their head coach Pete Carroll was asked about the emphasis on those calls on Monday. Carroll said the league has “opened up a bit of a can of worms” by penalizing actions that went unpunished in previous seasons, but that he and other coaches have to do more to make sure players don’t violate the rule.

“You’ve got a lot of guys that have to deal with those explosive moments and they’ve got to really turn their focus away from the opponent,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “It’s a good thought. It’s just hard to manage it. . . . What we’re talking about is always celebrate with your teammates and we’ve been practicing it and making a big deal about it because it is one of the main new things that they’ve emphasized, and as always, that’s what they call. So I don’t think it’s bad for the game. I just think it’s hard for the guys to do in the moment. They’ve just got to learn and train and we’ve got to do a better job. I have to do a better job of putting us in situations and making sure we’re monitoring it really carefully and helping our guys train.”

Penalties in general have been an issue for the Seahawks through two weeks. They had seven for 53 yards in their Week One win and 10 for 100 yards in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Titans. Cutting down on violations of all kinds would serve them well in the next 15 games.

Pete Carroll: Taunting emphasis a good thought, it’s just hard to manage it originally appeared on Pro Football Talk