Jamal Adams continues to “hold in” as he seeks a new contract. The Seahawks safety was not on the field for the team’s walk-through practice Friday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

A report earlier this week indicated the two sides had not even negotiated this week amid disagreements over contract structure and guaranteed money. Thus, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked Friday about the possibility of Adams missing the Sept. 12 season opener absent a contract extension.

“Oh, I’m not even thinking about that at all,” Carroll said. “I don’t know. I can’t even imagine that.”

Adams is expected to become the highest-paid safety in football since he has the Seahawks backed in a corner. Seattle sent two first-round draft picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald to the Jets in exchange for Adams and a fourth-round pick last year.

Adams played 12 games for the Seahawks last season and set a record for the most sacks in a single season by a defensive back with 9.5. He also had 85 tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble.

Adams is scheduled to make $9.86 million on his fifth-year option, but, at some point, Adams will surpass Justin Simmons as the league’s highest-paid safety. In March, Simmons signed a four-year deal that averages $15.25 million per year.

Pete Carroll “can’t even imagine” Jamal Adams sitting out season opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk