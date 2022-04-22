Pete Carroll: “Still gonna take some time” before we know Chris Carson’s status

Running back Chris Carson is under contract with the Seahawks for the 2022 season, but it remains unclear when he’ll be ready to get on the field.

Carson suffered a neck injury in Week Four last season and missed the rest of the year after having surgery. On Thursday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Carson is still rehabbing and that the team doesn’t have a timeline for when he will be healthy enough to resume football activities.

“We really don’t have any real updates at this time,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “It’s still gonna take some time still working through it. He’s really working hard, I know that, and it’s really important to take it as far as you can. So we’ll just have to wait. Take some time to figure that out.”

Carson’s injury opened the door for Rashaad Penny to get more playing time and he responded with the best play of his NFL career. The Seahawks re-signed Penny this offseason, but they’ll have to wait until Carson is cleared to play before assessing the best way to use the two backs in the future.

