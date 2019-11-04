Pete Carroll stands by Jason Myers: He’s our kicker

The Seahawks escaped the Bucs 40-34 in overtime, though not for much help from their kicker. Jason Myers missed a game-winning field goal on the final play of regulation.

He missed a 47-yarder and a PAT earlier in the game.

Still, Pete Carroll volunteered his support for Myers before he even was asked.

“I want to say this: Our kicker, Jason Myers, he’s our kicker,” Carroll said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “It didn’t go right today for him, but it’s gonna. So we’re counting on him coming right back next week and kick the winners and do all the things we need him to do. He’s got magnificent talent and today got hard and didn’t work out right.

“But we won anyway and our guys won for him. They got his back.”

It’s fair to wonder whether Carroll might have had a different answer had the Seahawks lost the game. But they didn’t.

Myers finished Sunday 2-for-4 on field goals and 2-for-3 on PATs. He missed the potential 40-yard game-winner wide right.

“Tough day,” Myers said. “That’s the thing about being a kicker: When you have a tough day, it gets magnified.”

Myers made the Pro Bowl for the Jets in 2018, making 33 of 36 field goal tries, including 6-of-7 from 50 yards or longer. The Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $15.45 million deal in the offseason.

Myers is 12-of-17 this season, including 2-for-5 from 40-49 yards and 1-for-3 from 50 yards or longer.

“Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go where you want it,” Myers said.