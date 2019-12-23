Pete Carroll sounds dead set on Seahawks signing Marshawn Lynch

Pete Carroll sounds like a man who is dead set on making a reunion happen with Marshawn Lynch in the wake of season-ending injuries to Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm).

The Seattle Seahawks head coach confirmed Ian Rapoport's report that Lynch is on his way to Seattle and will meet with the club on Monday afternoon.

"He's really excited about the chance to help us," Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle during his weekly hit on Monday mornings. "If we get a chance to get the Beast back on the field we'll see how that works out."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lynch will have to go through a physical, but Carroll indicated his confidence that the running back is in great shape.

"He's been working really hard," Carroll said.

Lynch was just at Seahawks headquarters a week ago on a personal visit to see old friends. Those relationships would make a huge impact in Lynch's desire to suit up one final time for Seattle.

If he signed, he would likely be the Seahawks starter against the 49ers in Week 17, however Carroll didn't want to go down that road just yet.

"We'll let you know in a few hours from now," the coach said.

Lynch, 33, is currently a free agent after playing the last two seasons for the Raiders. In 21 games in Oakland, Lynch totaled 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns. A groin injury ended Lynch's season after just six games in 2018.

Story continues

Lynch spent six years with the Seahawks from 2010-15 after being acquired via trade with the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a fourth-round pick. That deal is one of the best in Seattle's franchise history given what Lynch meant to the Seahawks dominance from 2012-14. He racked up 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns during his time in Seattle while picking up the legendary moniker of "Beast Mode." His "Beast Quake" touchdown run in the 2010 playoffs against the Saints remains one of the most iconic plays in franchise history.

This is a week where the Seahawks need an emotional lift as much as anything. Seattle has been decimated by injuries and is coming off of an ugly loss to the Cardinals in Week 16. Lynch's return to the Seahawks ahead of a winner-take-all matchup against the 49ers that will decide who wins the NFC West would be something out of a movie. You won't find a Seahawks fan, player or coach who doesn't want to see it happen.

As a purely housekeeping note, Seattle will need to sign two running backs total to replace Carson and Prosise. Robert Turbin, a fellow Seahawks alumni, could be an option as the second signing. He and Lynch would likely split the workload in Week 17 as it's hard to see either guy assuming a bell cow-type role given their recent absence from the game.

Pete Carroll sounds dead set on Seahawks signing Marshawn Lynch originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest