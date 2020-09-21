Pete Carroll ‘sick’ over Marquise Blair, other Seahawks injury updates originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks pulled out a thrilling 35-30 victory over the New England Patriots to improve to 2-0 on the season, but Seattle did not walk out of Week 2 completely unscathed.

Marquise Blair, who took over for free safety Quandre Diggs after he was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit, was injured in the second quarter when trying to tackle New England running back Sony Michel.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he was “sick” about Blair’s injury, calling it fairly serious.

"I don't know how serious it is, he'll be getting tested, MRIs and stuff like that to check out his knee," Carroll said. "He has been such a cool part of this team already in this early part of the season, and such a significant part… I'm sick about it. This guy is just getting started, just getting going with us. It's a real shame...

The Seahawks will likely turn to Ugo Amadi, who lost the job as Seattle’s primary nickel this offseason.

In the fourth quarter, veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin also left the game with a knee injury.

"He has a sprained knee was what I was told," Carroll said. "He was walking around, was in the locker room and all that afterwards, so we'll see what happens."

Irvin sent some positive vibes to Seahawks fans in a post on his Twitter, thanking them for their unwavering support.

Im good! 12’s thank you for the support! Damn I love y’all!! — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 21, 2020

Duane Brown limped off the field in the first quarter, but later returned to the lineup. Carroll said Brown simply “got rolled up on.”

“I'm not sure if it was his ankle or what it was, but he got rolled up a bit in an unfortunate situation,” Carroll said. “I know it pissed him off that it happened, but he got back out there and finished the game and did well."

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll will speak on Monday to the media and provide further injury updates. Stay locked into NBCS Northwest as we deliver the latest as Seattle gears up for Week 3 vs. the Dallas Cowboys.