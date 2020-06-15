Pete Carroll: Shorter offseason makes it hard for rookies to prove themselves

In the 2012 offseason, the Seahawks signed quarterback Matt Flynn to be their starter, then spent a third-round draft pick on quarterback Russell Wilson, who was expected to be a backup. But Wilson was so impressive during rookie minicamp, organized team activities, training camp and the preseason that Wilson was named the starter. And the rest is history.

If the Seahawks have a rookie poised to break out this year, he won’t get as many opportunities to prove himself.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he’s concerned that the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the offseason will mean his best rookies won’t be able to show they’re ready to contribute. And he says if the NFL ends up halving the preseason, it will be even tougher.

“I think the number one thing that it changes is the opportunity for the young guys to show themselves,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. “So if that were to take place [two preseason games] — although I’m really impressed with our young guys and how they’ve learned and how they’ve applied themselves up to this point — but still, there just might not be enough time to really give them the chance. So they might be behind in that area a little bit. . . . Maybe the free agent doesn’t get as many opportunities as he needs to show. The last two [preseason] games are so important and so crucial for a young guy trying to make a club, so I don’t think that would be the area of focus.”

This may prove to be an NFL season with fewer breakout rookies, and no Russell Wilsons earning a surprise starting quarterback job.

