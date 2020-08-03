Pete Carroll sheds light on potential roles for Jordyn Brooks, Marquise Blair

The slow ramp up for NFL training camps means there will be a slow ramp up for camp-related news as well. Pete Carroll indicated that things won't really feel like football until around Aug. 14. Until then, players will be working out and getting in shape given the absence of an in-person offseason program.

That means we still have some time to wait until we get open practices and detailed reports as to who is playing well and who is playing where. However, Carroll was kind enough to shed some light as to where a few of the team's intriguing young players might line up in 2020: second-year safety Marquise Blair and first-round pick Jordyn Brooks.

Blair

Last time Carroll spoke, he mentioned that Blair could be in the mix at nickel corner. It appears that spot might be Blair's only shot to get on the field (or maybe dime linebacker) following the addition of Jamal Adams.

Carroll sounded confident in Blair's ability to adapt to the role and eager to see Blair, Adams and Quandre Diggs all on the field at the same time.

"For the most part we have to figure out Marquise," Carroll said. "He's going to get the opportunity to get out against the slot and do some stuff that puts him in a position to be really active and be part of the pressure packaging and some real aggressive part of the play. So that's cool for him."

Blair and Ugo Amadi could share the nickel job with their reps determined by each week's matchup. Blair would be the better matchup against tight ends and bigger wideouts while Amadi would be more favorable against more prototype slot receivers.

Blair appeared in 14 games (three starts) as a rookie and posted 32 tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.

Brooks

Carroll raved about how the rookie could play all three linebacker spots in Seattle's 4-3 defense but added that Brooks will get reps at WILL to begin camp.

"I his clearest path– his most obvious path would be at the WILL backer spot," Carroll said. "We'll see how that goes. We'll start him there and see how fast he can grasp it and how soon he can become comfortable."

That job, of course, has been K.J. Wright's for the last decade. Wright had offseason shoulder surgery but should be ready for the start of the season. Brooks is the future at WILL but him unseating Wright immediately would be a significant storyline. That would suggest Wright moving to SAM. If you continue to track the ripple effect, Bruce Irvin's reps would then seemingly be limited to the LEO spot on pass rush downs.

Carroll said the coaching staff has ways to get all four linebackers (Bobby Wagner included) on the field at the same time.

"There options for how we can do that that we worked out," Carroll said. "The competition will settle it. The competition will tell us what we need to do here."

