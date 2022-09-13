Pete Carroll shares source of 'validation' from Seahawks' Week 1 win over Broncos
Head coach Pete Carroll shares source of 'validation' from Seattle Seahawks' Week 1 win over Denver Broncos.
Russell Wilson returned to Seattle for the first time since being traded to Denver and his reception was less than warm, as the Seahawks captured a tense, one-point victory over the Broncos. Elsewhere in the NFL, Saquon Barkley’s sportsbook odds are skyrocketing after his vintage performance in Week 1 and Jets coach Robert Saleh is saving receipts from the haters. Plus, Ravens star Calais Campbell talks Fantasy on sideline during win over Jets... but The Rush has inside info about how Campbell's fantasy squad fared in Week 1!
The Seattle Seahawks down Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field with a "serious injury" Monday night in the team's win over the Denver Broncos.
The Seattle Seahawks outlasted the Denver Broncos on the Monday Night Football opener. Here are winners and losers from the contest.
The Broncos and Seahawks played a thriller in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle.
Russell Wilson throws his first TD pass as a Bronco! What a play by Jerry Jeudy.
