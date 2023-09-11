Pete Carroll shares injury updates on Charles Cross, Abe Lucas and Tyler Lockett

The Seattle Seahawks had a rather ugly showing in Week 1, getting blown out at home to the rival Los Angeles Rams. Practically everything collapsed for them in the second half, as they were outscored 23-0. It was about as bad as it could get for the Seahawks.

Almost.

Midway through the third quarter, starting tackles Abe Lucas and Charles Cross left the game. Both were given “questionable” designations, but neither returned. Cross was even carted back to the locker room. Shortly, wide receiver Tyler Lockett was being evaluated for a concussion pursuant to the NFL’s policy.

Fortunately for Seattle, it appears three major bullets were dodged. At least for now. According to head coach Pete Carroll, Cross has a sprained big toe, but mentioned the x-rays did not look bad.

As for Lucas, Carroll mentioned his knee “acted up,” but made sure to mention he does not have a knee injury. However, Carroll did follow it up saying it was the same knee that caused the Seahawks to rest him during training camp.

The last bit of good news was a quick comment saying Lockett is fine. He was evaluated for a concussion, but nothing came from it.

