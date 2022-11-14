Pete Carroll, Seahawks are ‘wide open’ to another international game

The Seattle Seahawks might have lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany on Sunday but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t do the whole thing over again.

“If the league gives us a chance to do it, we’ll be wide open for it,” coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “This was a great event for us. Having it come the week before the bye is really valuable. It’s a total different experience if you didn’t have that. I wouldn’t want to do that if it wasn’t with the bye. But it’s just competitively such a challenge.

“Yeah, we’re wide open.”

Week 10 at Allianz Arena in Munich marked the first regular-season game for the NFL and the Seahawks, but it wasn’t Seattle’s first international matchup. The Seahawks had squared off against the Raiders in London in 2018 and experienced similar hospitality.

“I would love for us to be able to extend the relationship with the fans here in Germany, they were great to us,” Carroll continued. “It’s just as classy as it could possibly be. Everything about it was first class. Let me say this. We were with a lot of people that were part of the group moving us around, security people and all that. The kindness was obvious. People were so good to us and so thoughtful and ahead of everything and really made this a really wonderful trip.”

Carroll and his Seahawks should have plenty of time to catch up on some well-deserved sleep over the bye week.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire