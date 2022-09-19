Pete Carroll: Seahawks were ‘humbled’ in 20-point loss to Niners

In the NFL you win some and you lose some. Not all losses feel the same, though and yesterday’s 20-point shellacking at the hands of the 49ers revealed alot about this Seahawks team – most of it not good. Aside from a few bright spots here and there – namely Al Woods and Tyler Lockett – Seattle was dominated by their division rivals in Santa Clara in all three phases of the game.

Afterwards, head coach Pete Carroll admitted his team was humbled by the loss, per the team website.

“The league just reminds you how you get humbled. We didn’t do anything like we wanted to today. The line of scrimmage on either side of the ball, we didn’t deal with it right. We had 10 penalties, they had one; we had three turnovers, they had none. It’s really hard to win this football game today the way we did it.”

There was a long list of concerns stemming from this loss. At the top has to be the team’s tackling, which has been awful two weeks in a row.

Perhaps the greatest concern is an offense that looked potent in the first half against the Broncos but hasn’t scored a single point in six quarters. The run game that was so dominant during the preseason has been anemic, and Seattle doesn’t currentlyhave a quarterback who can put a team on his back and carry them to a victory when things are going wrong.

Bad as it was, it’s only one game of the burn-the-tape variety. Next up, the Seahawks will host the Falcons. If they struggle at home against Atlanta then we’ll know for sure that this group’s ceiling is pretty low.

