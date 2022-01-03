Pete Carroll on Seahawks Week 17 win: ‘ A really complete ball game’

The Seattle Seahawks have just one more contest before their 2021 regular season is in the books and have no chances of making the playoffs this season. For many, Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions would have been meaningless, but not for coach Pete Carroll, who finally got to see some success.

“That was a really complete ball game across the board,” Carroll said after the win. “Guys played really great. Really excited the way we came out. We made a big deal about these last two games and this one in particular because this is the one we had.”

Week 17 was a high-scoring affair with Seattle emerging dominant over Detroit to the tune of 51-29 – the first time the Seahawks scored over 50 points since 2012.

“And I told the guys in the locker room, the way that they approached it, focus-wise, the juice that they brought in pregame in the locker room, it was really fun to watch,” Carroll continued. “And then to go play like that and be that far out at halftime, it was a really nice accomplishment.

“Nice day’s work.”

