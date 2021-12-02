Pete Carroll on Seahawks signing RB Adrian Peterson: ‘We finally got him’

The Seattle Seahawks have been bitten by the injury big, especially when it comes to the run game. Starting running back Chris Carson’s season is now over and Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer are both battling injuries.

To help add some depth to the roster, Seattle signed a familiar face to the practice squad on Wednesday – Adrian Peterson, one of the best backs to ever play in the NFL.

“I’m excited to see if he helps out and give us a little something,” coach Pete Carroll said of the roster move. “He’s a player that I know I’ve known forever, way back to his high school days, and I admired him tremendously over the years.”

At 36 years old, Peterson has put forth an impressive professional career to date, logging time with six NFL clubs prior to the Seahawks. He has appeared in seven Pro Bowls and been named an All-Pro four times.

Coach Pete Carroll acknowledge he had recruited Peterson at USC but missed out when the young back chose to attend Oklahoma instead.

“Always disappointed we didn’t get him back in the day, but like I just told him, we finally got him,” Carroll told reporters. “So I’m looking forward to seeing how he does and see where he can fit in. He’s an incredible competitor and a great guy, so I’m anxious to give him a chance to get on the field with our boys.”

Peterson will have to be elevated to the active roster to show his stuff on game day, but if the injuries continue, that could be a real possibility for Sunday.

