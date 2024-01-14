Pete Carroll on Seahawks ownership: ‘They’re not football people’
In his final press conference as the Seahawks head coach, Pete Carroll was gracious, passionate and emotional. It was also painfully clear that although the team called it a mutual decision that Carroll wanted to keep coaching this team.
Carroll isn’t exactly going quietely, though. Here’s what Carroll had to say in his last appearance on Seattle Sports radio.
“I have very, very strong feelings about what we did, and where we screwed it up and why we didn’t come through the way we wanted to and what we did well. So we just needed to touch on all of that, and the perception that the media has on the outside is not always accurate… And then, OK, what is the essence of the adjustments that are necessary? That’s where maybe we don’t see eye to eye on, because I see it one way and I think I’ve got a way to fix it and I’m not going to kind of halfway fix it… I’ve got real precise and specific thoughts, and they may not see it that way, they may not agree with it, they may not see that that’s the right answer or that’s not the answer that makes them feel good… The difficult part is…it’s really hard because they’re not football people. They’re not coaches, and so to get to the real details of it is really difficult for other people.”
Here’s the video with Carroll’s full comments:
