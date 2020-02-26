Pete Carroll: Seahawks looking at 'a half dozen veteran edge rushers'

As the Seahawks approach free agency, all eyes are on star edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who Seattle acquired last season.

General manager John Schneider spoke to reporters at the NFL Combine on Tuesday, revealing that he plans to meet with Clowney's agent at the combine. He'll request Clowney give Seattle the opportunity to match any contract offer another team gives the former first-overall pick.

As Clowney enters free agency for the first time in his career, he's reportedly seeking a "market-setting" deal.

However, if Clowney proves to have a price tag too hefty for the Seahawks' price range, they will need to pivot.

In an interview on 710 ESPN Seattle, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Seattle has its sights set on "a half dozen veteran edge rushers."

Pete Carroll had a separate interview with @JohnClaytonNFL today on @710ESPNSeattle. Here's Carroll's full answer on the need to improve the pass rush (and what Schneider and his team are doing now) #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/XMW5pMWHrD — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) February 26, 2020

Other notable defensive linemen entering free agency include Shaquil Barrett (Tamba Bay), D.J. Reader (Houston), Yannick Ngakoue (Jacksonville), Dante Fowler (Los Angeles Rams), Arik Armstead (San Francisco), and Matt Judon (Baltimore).

Last week, the Seahawks were linked to Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Everson Griffin, who played under Carroll at USC and voided the last three years of his contract to become a free agent. Yet, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer reportedly met with Griffin's agent this week and expects to have him back in purple and gold, per Adam Schefter.

Vikings' HC Mike Zimmer says the team met with the agent for free agent DE Everson Griffen last night and the team expects Griffen to return. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2020

The Seahawks could also decide to target pass rushers in the draft, including Auburn defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos.

Free agency officially begins on March 18.

