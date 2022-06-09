Pete Carroll, Seahawks hoping to ‘work something out’ with DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf was a no-show for the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The absence came as a bit of a surprise as Metcalf was present when voluntary OTAs kicked off last month.

Coach Pete Carroll was asked about the situation following Thursday’s practice.

“It was a decision that he had to make,” Carroll told reporters. “We missed him. He had done a nice job contributing and being a part of everything we had done and then he’s not here. I can’t say much for what he hasn’t done here but we’d love to have him with us.”

Metcalf is entering the last year of his rookie contract and is likely more than aware of the price other receivers around the league have been commanding. Carroll understands the position of the young receiver.

“There’s been conversations,” Carroll said. “Pretty standard, kinda semi-quiet right now. Camp’s coming up. These are crucial weeks to get something done, we’ll see what happens and hopefully, we can work something out.”

Carroll would not comment on what actions, if any, the team would take regarding the unexcused absence.

