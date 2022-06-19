Pete Carroll: Seahawks ‘in good shape’ with Drew Lock and Geno Smith at QB

The Seattle Seahawks offseason minicamp has concluded and the organization has not made any moves for a quarterback yet. Names like Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield have been floated around, but it is safe to assume by now that Seattle will stick with Drew Lock and Geno Smith for 2022.

Head coach Pete Carroll is clearly impressed with the two signal-callers after seeing them get their reps.

“They’ve been really impressive,” Carroll told reporters. “And it’s not been any one sequence here or one day here. They have just been solid throughout. We’ve shared a ton of reps. Geno has gone with the first group throughout, but they’ve had very close to equal reps in situational opportunities throughout. … They’ve done a terrific job so far. They look in control.”

Quarterback is obviously the primary position of concern for the Seahawks entering the 2022 season, but Carroll has repeatedly expressed confidence in both Lock and Smith for at least this year. However, he emphasized that this preseason will be instrumental in deciding who earns the starting job, as expected.

“We’re in good shape at the position and we just have to see what happens,” Carroll said. “The [preseason] games are going to be important, and everything will be important.”

Smith has been a perennial backup throughout his career while Lock has struggled to perform consistently in his three years in the NFL. Neither of them is a clear improvement over the other, so we can expect this to be decided after the preseason.

“It’s going to be a real battle,” Carroll continued. “It’s going to be really an exciting time for our team, for those guys in particular, and for our people watching. I’m pumped about it. I really am.”

