Pete Carroll, Seahawks focused on 49ers' run game, tackling woes

The Seattle Seahawks' coaching staff is quite familiar with the 49ers, as Sunday will be Kyle Shanahan's 10th time facing the organization's chief rival since taking over in 2017.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. both recognize that Seattle's top priority must be to slow down the run, as the 49ers have recaptured their dominance on the ground.

"They're calling it with really high regularity, I mean they're running the ball much more than they have and as much as anybody in football in these last three weeks," Carroll told reporters on Wednesday.

"You can just tell that they've made a strong commitment to the run game, and it has been very successful for them," Norton Jr. said Thursday.

Seattle's defense has struggled to get off the field this season, something the 49ers should be able to exploit. Over the past three weeks, only the Washington Football Team has averaged a higher time of possession than the 49ers.

The 49ers are infamous for their yards after catch ability, although YAC king Deebo Samuel will not suit up due to a groin injury. The Seahawks rank 30th in the NFL in YAC allowed this season, so George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and the rest of the 49ers' offense could be racking up the yards Sunday.

The 49ers would suffer a major blow in the playoff chase with a loss, so expect Shanahan's offense to be on its A-game.

