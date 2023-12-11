Pete Carroll says it's too soon to know if Geno Smith can play next week

The Seahawks played Sunday without Geno Smith, who was inactive with a groin injury.

Smith worked out before the game after which the Seahawks decided to shut him down for the day.

"He ran around a little bit and threw the ball, but he couldn’t go," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the 28-16 loss to the 49ers, via John Boyle of the team website. "He couldn't go in one direction with any confidence. If he could have, he would have played for sure. He was absolutely of the mindset to go, and he came out early today and went through an extensive workout. He got a lot of stuff done under control, but he didn't have it. He didn't have the ability to push in one direction. That's classic for a groin injury. So, it just wasn't the right thing to do to throw him out there under those circumstances. He didn't call it off. He made me call him off. He wanted to go."

Carroll said he does not know yet whether Smith can return for next week's Monday night game against the Eagles. It could be another game-time decision.

"He couldn't play today," Carroll said. "He wanted to go out there and slug it out, but it was right to not play him. We'll just have to go day to day and see how he goes and see how much he comes back."

Drew Lock made his first career start for the Seahawks and went 22-of-31 for 269 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.