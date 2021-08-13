Pete Carroll says he ‘can’t even imagine’ Jamal Adams not playing Week 1
Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks still haven’t come to an agreement on a new contract. The team’s preseason schedule begins tomorrow night, so it’s understandable if some fans are getting antsy about the possibility of Adams’ “hold-in” extending into the season.
Asked today about the possibility of his star strong safety not playing Week 1 against the Colts, coach Pete Carroll said he can’t even imagine it.
Asked Pete Carroll how possible it is Jamal Adams doesn’t play in #Seahawks opener Sept. 12 at Colts: “I can’t even imagine that.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/DVRmQsgRND
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 13, 2021
The good news is the latest reporting from the Seattle Times indicates the two sides aren’t far apart. Adams is looking for $2 million more in guarantees – from $38 million to $40 million, with bonuses spread out over three years instead of four. That said, Seattle is supposedly “not budging” from what’s been described as their final offer.
Hopefully a deal will be worked out soon. The last thing this team needs is another Kam Chancellor in 2015 situation starting their season off on the wrong foot.
