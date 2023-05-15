Pete Carroll says Seahawks ‘still have work to do’ on defensive line

The top priority all offseason for the Seattle Seahawks has been upgrading their defensive line. Their biggest free agent signing of the year was used on former Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones and three of their 10 draft picks were used on defensive linemen.

Seattle is not done yet, though. Over the weekend at rookie minicamp, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll commented on the team’s competition at nose tackle, featuring Cameron Young, Jonah Tavai and Robert Cooper, per Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times.

“We’re putting together kind of a real competition there… Tavai’s got a big background of playmaking. He’s done so much… Coop’s (Robert Cooper) a big kid, too, now, and you see how he does. So, the position already looks way better than it did a week ago. We’re concerned, too. We wanted to make sure we had guys in here to battle and to push Cam (Young), too, so that he’s got that fire burning under him, too.”

Carroll also hinted that there will be more new players coming in to help fill out the rest of the depth chart.

“We’re not done yet… We’ve still got work to do there.”

One extra piece we know is coming in will be veteran Mario Edwards Jr., who is expected to visit this week and officially sign his reported one-year deal.

As for the rest of the free-agent market, some of the top interior linemen who are still available include former Seahawk Shelby Harris, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

